Woman, Off-Duty Cop Injured In Attack Outside River North Nightclub

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people, including an off-duty Chicago police officer, were seriously injured in an attack after leaving a nightclub in the River North neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a battery in progress, with a group of people fighting around 2 a.m. outside a night club at LaSalle and Hubbard.

That fight ended with an off-duty police officer and a woman being rushed to the hospital.

According to police, the off-duty police officer was in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Police said his female companion was more seriously injured, and was in critical condition at Northwestern.

According to police radio reports, another off-duty police officer chased several of the assailants while calling for back up. He caught up with them in the parking lot of the Rock N Roll McDonald’s.

It was not clear what prompted the fight.

Police said two people were taken into custody, and a third was still being sought Friday morning.