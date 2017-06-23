Chicago Parks Participate In World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

CHICAGO (CBS) — People at 72 Chicago Park District pools took part in something big Thursday evening — a world-wide swimming lesson said to be the world’s largest.
At the Ellis Park pool, in Bronzeville, children as young as 9 years old enjoyed the lesson, but said it was mostly a review. The adults were not swimmers and actually learned something.
Carita Johnson said she could float and dogpaddle, but did not find the lesson either difficult or scary. Now, she says, she’s signing up for lessons; exactly what the worldwide promoters wanted to hear.
The world-wide swim lesson had dozens of sponsors, including groups ranging from the American Red Cross to Swim Australia.