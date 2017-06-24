3 Dead, 32 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men are dead and at least 32 more people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. Last weekend, 57 people were shot and eight died.

There have been 318 people shot so far in June. At least 1,675 people have been shot this year — 292 of them fatally, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The most recent killing happened about 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the South Side. A 44-year-old man was driving north in the 7900 block of South Brandon when his vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, according to Chicago Police. When the man was pulled from the vehicle, paramedics discovered he had been shot in the left shoulder and head. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

A man was gunned down about 5 p.m. Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Maurice Purnell, 28, was standing outside in the 1200 block of North Laramie when someone fired shots at him from a passing vehicle, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Purnell, who lived in the same neighborhood, was shot in his chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Deangelo Pleasant, 21, of Cicero, was standing on a porch in the 4700 block of West West End when two males got out of a yellow vehicle and began shooting at him, authorities said. He was struck in his head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Most recently, a 25-year-old man was shot about 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was driving in the 3200 block of West Cermak when shots rang out and he was struck in the left leg, police said. The man later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 30 other people have been wounded in shootings across the city since 5 p.m. Friday. Nine of them were wounded in a slew of attacks that happened in less than three hours early Saturday on the South and West sides.

Last year, more than 700 people were shot to death in the city. Eight people were killed over the same weekend last year, which saw 47 people shot.

