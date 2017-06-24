4 Chicago Police Officers Among 5 Injured In West Side Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash involving a Chicago Police vehicle Friday night on the West Side sent four officers and another person to hospitals.
About 9:20 p.m., officers turned on their vehicle’s emergency equipment in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when they saw a vehicle in the 3000 block of West Madison that was wanted in connection with an investigation, according to Chicago Police.
As the officers were traveling south on Sacramento, a black SUV traveling east on Madison struck the police vehicle on the passenger side, police said. The SUV then hit another vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
The wanted vehicle drove away and was not pulled over, police said.
All four officers, two men and two women, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police and Fire Media Affairs said. Two were in serious-to-critical condition and two were in fair-to-serious condition.
The driver of the SUV was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the fire department said.
Police said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)