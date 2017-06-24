Blackhawks Select Defenseman Ian Mitchell In 2nd Round Of NHL Draft

(CBS) The Blackhawks drafted 18-year-old defenseman Ian Mitchell in the second round at No. 57 overall in the NHL Draft on Saturday morning in Chicago.
The 5-foot-1, 173-pound Mitchell is a right-handed defenseman from Sturgeon County, Alberta in Canada. He played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season, recording eight goals and 29 assists in 53 games. He’s played for Canada’s junior teams on the national stage, as he played in the most recent under-18 World Championship.
Mitchell has committed to play for the University of Denver in 2017-’18.
The Blackhawks made two selections in the third round: right winger Andrei Altybarmakyan at No. 70 overall in a pick they acquired Friday night by trading back three spots in the first round and then center Evan Barratt at No. 90 overall.
The 18-year-old Altybarmakyan is from St. Petersburg, Russia. The 18-year-old Barratt is from Bristol, Penn.