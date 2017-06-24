Man Leaves West Side Hospital Without Being Treated For Gunshot Wound

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was shot Friday evening walked out of a West Side hospital, refusing treatment, police said.
The man, who was thought to be in his 20s, was shot in the right side about 11:10 p.m., according to Chicago Police.
He walked into Stroger Hospital and later walked out against medical advice without receiving treatment, police said. He was “highly uncooperative” with officers and refused to tell them the address of the shooting.
Officers did not know his identity, police said.
