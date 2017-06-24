Police: 1 Dead, 18 Wounded In Chicago Shootings To Start Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 49-year-old man shot while riding his bicycle in Old Town was part of the latest string of weekend shootings that left a man dead and at least 18 more people wounded across Chicago since Friday evening, according to police.

More than 300 people have been shot so far this month, and almost 1,660 people have been shot this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Of those victims, 290 have died.

Last year, more than 700 people were shot to death in the city. Over the same weekend last year, at least 47 people were shot, 8 of them fatally, from June 24, 2016, to June 27, 2016.

This weekend’s killing happened Friday night when a 21-year-old man was shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago Police said. He was standing on a porch in the 4700 block of West West End Avenue when two males who got out of a yellow vehicle, walked up to him and began firing.

He was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

A slew of attacks early Saturday left nine people shot in the span of less than two and a half hours.

The most recent of those shootings happend in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A teenage boy was in a vehicle at 2:55 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Campbell when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said.. The 15-year-old boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 20 minutes earlier, a 52-year-old man was shot in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. He was standing about 2:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Wentworth when someone got out of a vehicle and opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Nearly half an hour before that, a man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 18-year-old was sitting in the back of a vehicle at 2:06 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Lavergne when someone opened fire, striking him in the finger, according to police. He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition.

At 1:53 a.m., two men were wounded in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 22 and 23, were standing on the corner in the 1400 block of North Kildare when a dark-colored van pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The older man was shot in the ankle and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition. The 22-year-old suffered a graze wound to the cheek, but refused medical attention.

Thirteen minutes before that, a 56-year-old woman was shot in the head in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The woman was walking on the sidewalk about 1:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove when she heard gunfire and felt pain, according to police. She was taken Jackson Park Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the side of her head and was later released from the hospital.

Earlier Saturday, a man was shot in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The 26-year-old was shot in the arm at 1:14 a.m. while he was sitting on a porch in the 8800 block of South Ada, police said. He told officers he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The shooting was not believed to be gang-related.

About half an hour earlier, a 49-year-old man was shot while riding his bicycle early Saturday in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. He was riding his bike about 12:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Clybourn when he felt pain and noticed he was shot. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Minutes earlier, a 17-year-old girl was shot multiple times in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood. About 12:30 a.m., the girl was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north in the 7600 block of South Stony Island when she got into an argument at a stoplight with passengers in a gray-colored car, police said. Shortly after, one of the car’s passengers fired shots, striking the girl three times in the right leg. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

At least nine more people have been wounded in other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday night. Last weekend, 57 people were shot — eight of them fatally.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)