1 Killed In Englewood Crash By Driver Speeding Away From Officers: CPD

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed in a crash early Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood when the driver of an SUV collided with her car while speeding away from a police stop.

About 1:05 a.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots and stopped a white Kia SUV as it came out of an alley in the 5700 block of South LaSalle, according to Chicago Police.

A passenger in the SUV, identified as 29-year-old Richard Johnson, was told to get out of the vehicle while the officers investigated, police said. When Johnson stepped out, the male driver of the SUV sped away south and crashed into a Ford Focus in the 5900 block of South LaSalle.

The driver of the SUV ran off after the crash and has not been located, police said.

A 47-year-old woman who was driving the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Saturday found she died of blunt force injuries she suffered in the crash. Her identity has not been released.

A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Ford was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said. The department initially reported both women were killed in the crash. The medical examiner’s office had only been notified of one death from the crash.

Another 21-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said. She was later released without charges.

Inside the SUV, investigators found ammunition and a handgun in the glovebox, police said. Johnson was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition without a valid state-issued FOID license.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.

