2017 Chicago Pride Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) — With pride and joy, thousands took over Chicago’s streets to celebrate the 2017 Gay Pride Parade!

The 48th annual parade kicked off in the Uptown neighborhood, with this year’s Grand Marshal, Lea DeLaria, leading the way. DeLaria is an actress on the TV show, ‘Orange is the New Black.’

“It’s a real joy to be celebrating this kind of event in my home state. They actually a gay pride parade in the little town of Belleville where I grew up in — it’s really exciting to see us all come together,” DeLaria said.

Those who did come together did so to support the LGBT community. And they came with colorful floats, unique balloon displays and lots of energy.

“It’s a wonderful day; one of the best in Chicago,” said Mariterese Balthrop. “I try to march every year if we’re in Chicago. We have a gay 35-year-old son, I’m so proud to be his mom.”

It’s also an opportunity for many to continue to honor the victims of the shooting in Orlando, even more than a year later.

A group from the Puerto Rican Cultural Center want to make sure their names are not forgotten.

“We have a display of all the different people who lost their lives,” a member of the Cultural Center said. “Something we all need to keep in mind and remember moving forward — we should all be tolerable of people.”

As of Sunday evening, there were no major incidents reported, according to Chicago Police.