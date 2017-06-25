CPD Officer, Woman Struck By Vehicle In Park Manor Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer and a woman were both struck by a vehicle early Sunday in a hit-and-run in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.
About 2:20 a.m., the 43-year-old officer was talking with a woman in the street in the 6800 block of South State when he and the woman were both struck by a maroon vehicle that was northbound at a high rate of speed, according to Chicago Police.
Police said the officers were handling a possible domestic dispute at the time of the crash.
The officer and the 24-year-old woman both suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.
Police later said the officer sustained multiple injuries and was in serious condition. The Chicago Fire Department said the woman was in serious-to-critical condition.
The maroon vehicle sped away after the crash, police said.
