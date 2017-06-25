Cubs’ Addison Russell Sidelined By Recurring Sore Right Shoulder

MIAMI (AP) — By the fourth inning Sunday, Cubs shortstop Addison Russell had a costly error and a sore throwing shoulder.
That was enough pain for one day.
Russell came out of the Chicago’s 4-2 loss at Miami in the fourth complaining of a sharp pinching pain in his shoulder, which has bothered him at times since last season. He’ll likely miss Monday’s game at Washington, and perhaps more.
“It’s a long season,” he said. “I know I’m strong enough to make it through, but each year is going to bring new things that you have to get over.”
Russell said he would receive treatment, but wasn’t sure whether he would undergo tests.
Manager Joe Maddon said the initial medical report wasn’t as bad as he feared.
“I’m hearing with maintenance, he should be able to play,” Maddon said. “But we will know more Monday. I think it’s just a young arm, like a young pitcher. It’s nothing debilitating, just nagging.”
Russell bobbled a first-inning grounder for an error that led to three unearned runs and was 0 for 2 when he left the game. Javier Baez moved to shortstop to replace him.
