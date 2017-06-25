Duckworth Calls Republican Healthcare Bill ‘Devastating’

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth calls the healthcare bill from her republican colleagues “devastating.”
Sen. Duckworth considers the Senate GOP bill just as bad as the one from House republicans. She says under it, 385,000 Illinois residents could lose health insurance, while insurance companies could drop coverage for mental health, addiction and maternal care.
“It would gut Medicaid, a program that met as many as tens of millions of new mothers, children, seniors and veterans, and people with disabilities rely on, in order to lead full, happy and productive lives,” Duckworth said.
A spokesperson for Representative Randy Hultgren said the republican looks forward to considering any legislation that passes the Senate, and encourages those with concerns about the Senate bill, and process, to contact Senators Duckworth and Durbin.