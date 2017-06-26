South Side Alderman Calls Underpass Order A “Double-Standard”

CHICAGO (CBS) — The City Council Finance Committee has voted to order the city to close an underpass overnight, close to where a woman was recently killed. But one Alderman is suggesting a double-standard.
Alderman Brendan Reilly said the order would affect the pedestrian underpass on East Ohio Street at Lake Shore Drive. He said it’s a safety measure. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“The purpose here is a simple order, directing the Park District and the Department of Transportation to lock the underpass gates which already exist here, from midnight to 5 a.m.” Ald. Reilly said.
“This is just another routine matter, to help us stretch police resources and to improve safety in this portion of the Streeterville neighborhood.
25-year-old Raven Lemons was killed near there. But South Side Alderman Anthony Beale said the City Council doesn’t need to act. The gate could be locked now.
“I think this is just a knee-jerk reaction, because someone was murdered downtown and we have to be seen as we are doing something,” he said.
Beale said if the woman was killed on the South or West side there wouldn’t be such public alarm.