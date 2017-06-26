Blackhawks Sign Anton Forsberg To 2-Year Contract, Extend Tomas Jurco On 1-Year Deal

(CBS) The Blackhawks have signed goalie Anton Forsberg to a two-year deal and forward Tomas Jurco to a one-year extension, they announced Monday afternoon. Both were restricted free agents.
Acquired in a trade Friday with the Blue Jackets, the 24-year-old Forsberg will have an opportunity to be Chicago’s backup goalie. His deal runs through the 2018-’19 season. He split the last three seasons between the Blue Jackets and the AHL. He has a 1-8-0 record with a 4.02 goals against average in 10 career NHL games. He had a 2.28 goals against average at AHL Cleveland last season.
The 24-year-old Jurco was acquired from the Red Wings in a trade last February. He had one goal in 13 games for the Blackhawks. He spent 2013-’17 in Detroit after being a second-round pick in the 2011 draft.