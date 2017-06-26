Boy, 13, Fatally Shot On Far South Side

(STMW) — A 13-year-old boy was shot to death Monday evening in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.
About 7:35 p.m., he was in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of 103rd when someone fired several shots, striking the boy in the chest, police said.
The boy was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)