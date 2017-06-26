Cubs Call Up Jeimer Candelario, Option Dylan Floro To Triple-A

(CBS) The Cubs recalled infielder Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Iowa ahead of a road game against the Nationals on Monday night.
Candelario will get the start at third base. The move comes as the Cubs are one infielder down, with shortstop Addison Russell dealing with a shore right (throwing) shoulder.
The 23-year-old switching-hitting Candelario debuted with the Cubs earlier this season, hitting .143 (3-of-21) in six games before returning to the minor leagues. He’s hitting .274 with a .366 on-base percentage and .886 OPS at Triple-A this season.
In a corresponding move, Chicag optioned right-handed reliever Dylan Floro to Iowa. He has an 8.53 ERA in 6 1/3 innings for the Cubs this season.