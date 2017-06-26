Cubs Drop Anthony Rizzo To 2nd In Order, Will Bat Willson Contreras At Lead-Off

(CBS) Cubs manager Joe Maddon has once again switched up the top of his order in a search for answers for a team a game above .500.
First baseman Anthony Rizzo has been moved from the lead-off spot to second in the order for a road game against the Nationals on Monday evening. Catcher Willson Contreras will bat lead-off.
Rizzo moved to the lead-off spot on June 13 and immediately went on a tear, tying a franchise record by reaching base to lead off seven straight games.
Kris Bryant will hit third and play left field for the Cubs, who have called up infielder Jeimer Candelario and given him the starting nod at third base Monday night. Javier Baez is starting at shortstop as Addison Russell deals with a sore right (throwing) shoulder.
Here’s the full order: