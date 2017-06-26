Cubs’ Kris Bryant Leads NL 3rd Basemen In All-Star Voting, While Jason Heyward Drops To 4th Among OFs

(CBS) Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant remains in line to start for the National League in the All-Star Game, but outfielder Jason Heyward doesn’t.
Bryant leads all NL third basemen with nearly 1.98 million votes, outpacing the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado and his 1.92 million votes.
After sitting in third among NL outfielders for several weeks, Heyward has fallen to fourth, with 1.24 million votes. He was passed by the Marlins’ Marcell Ozuna, who has 1.27 million votes, behind the Nationals’ Bryce Harper and the Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon. The top three will start the All-Star Game.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez are second at their respective positions. Addison Russell is third among shortstops.
This year’s All-Star Game is set for July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.