NHRA Nationals

Win tickets to see the world’s greatest drag racers light up The World’s Premier Drag Racing Facility at the 20th Annual NHRA Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway July 6-9! Every ticket is a Pit Pass, kids pricing starts at $11 in advance, and you won’t want to miss the special 20th Annual Celebration with past Route 66 Raceway Champions. Don’t let 330+ MPH pass you by…visit route66raceway.com to buy your tickets today! Contest begins on Monday, June 26, 2017 through Thursday, June 29, 2017. Three (3) contest winners will receive one (1) pair of tickets to each race day and will be selected at random from all eligible entries on Friday, June 30, 2017 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $380.00.