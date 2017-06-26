Suspects Charged In River North Fight That Injured Off-Duty Cop

(CBS) – Two men have been charged – one with a felony – in connection with a fight that left an off-duty Chicago police officer injured.
Elijah Murphy, 21, is charged with aggravated battery.
It all stems from an incident early Friday in the River North district.
Two off-duty officers, one with his wife, were walking near Hubbard and LaSalle when three men approached the group. An argument escalated into a physical fight, authorities say.
A 32-year old officer suffered a head injury. He and his wife are expected to make full recoveries.
A second suspect faces a misdemeanor charge.