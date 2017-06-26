White Sox Notes: Carlos Rodon To Start Wednesday, Zach Putnam Done For Season

By Bruce Levine —

CHICAGO (CBS) — After three months of rehab in dealing with biceps bursitis, White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon will start against the Yankees on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A new conditioning program is part of the 24-year-old Rodon’s return to the rotation, general manager Rick Hahn said.

“It is a reality for these guys to learn how to prepare for the rigors of a seven-month season,” Hahn said. “We talked about the fact that development continues at the big league level. Carlos came very quickly through our system. He has always had the ability to get by on his stuff. As guys get a little older, they need to get on a routine. I think Carlos has learned a lot of this experience. It should serve him well going forward.”

The third overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft, Rodon debuted in the big leagues in 2015 and was 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 28 starts in 2016.

Putnam done for season

The news wasn’t so great for right-handed reliever Zach Putnam, who underwent season-ending right elbow ligament replacement surgery Friday. Dr. James Andrews performed the repair of Putnam’s right elbow.

“We knew when they went in to repair the elbow last winter (to take out bone chips), the elbow ligament was not in great shape,” Hahn said. “Zach and his doctors thought it was worthwhile to try and fight back. Ultimately, the ligament gave out. Zach deserves a lot of credit for doing everything he could the last two years to fight his way back and contribute in the bullpen. Unfortunately, it did not work out in the end for him.”

The 29-year-old Putnam had a 1.04 ERA in 8 2/3 innings this season.

Burger visits Guaranteed Rate Field

Third baseman Jake Burger, the White Sox’s first-round pick at 11th overall in the amateur draft earlier this month, visited Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday and took batting practice.

He deposited a few balls into the seats. He hit a combined 43 homers in the past two seasons at Missouri State. He signed for a bonus of $3.7 million.

“The White Sox organization has a plan for me, and I will follow it,” he said. “Growing up a White Sox fan, you dream of something like this. I am very grateful for them signing me.”

Hahn expect plenty of trade discussions

Hahn expects the trading market to ramp up soon. Left-hander Jose Quintana, closer David Robertson and third baseman Todd Frazier are among the White Sox available on the trade block.

“We will see where it goes,” Hahn said. “We have certainly had a lot of conversations. I think a lot of teams are in the feeling-out period right now. I suspect over the next days and weeks, clubs will be getting more aggressive. Hopefully, that will open up the floodgates to get some things done. People know where we are at. We have been clear with our communications with everyone.”

Hahn acknowledged performances by some White Sox players have caused others teams to have different views of them since last offseason. Quintana would seemingly be a prime example of that, as he has a 4.69 ERA and 1.32 WHIP this season.

“There are guys who have performed better than others,” Hahn said. “For our guys with extended track records, that is the most important thing determining their value, along with contract control and obligations moving forward.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.