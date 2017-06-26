Woman Found In Burning Vehicle At Morton Arboretum Identified

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who was found dead inside a burning vehicle last week at the Morton Arboretum in west suburban Lisle has been identified.
DuPage County sheriff’s deputies responded early Wednesday afternoon to the botanical gardens at 4100 Route 53 for a report of a vehicle on fire.
It was found burning “in a remote parking area,” police said.
Elisabeth Hornich-Waterloo, 47, a Woodridge resident, was found dead inside, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.
Preliminary findings of an autopsy Thursday showed she died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the coroner’s office. Final cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
