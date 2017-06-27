Blackhawks Sign Ville Pokka To 1-Year Deal

(CBS) The Blackhawks have signed defenseman Ville Pokka to a one-year deal, they announced Tuesday evening.
The 23-year-old Pokka was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. His cap hit will be $650,000 in the NHL next season, The Athletic’s Scott Powers reported.
Pokka spent the entire 2016-’17 season at AHL Rockford, where he had six goals and 24 assists in 76 games. He’s expected to have the opportunity in training camp to win a roster spot for the Blackhawks.
The Blackhawks acquired Pokka in an October 2014 trade with the Islanders, who took him in the second round of the 2012 draft.