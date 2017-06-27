Cubs’ Miguel Montero Expresses Frustration Over Jake Arrieta’s ‘Slow’ Delivery

(CBS) The Nationals stole seven bases in a 6-1 win against the Cubs on Tuesday night, and the dynamics behind Washington doing so set Chicago catcher Miguel Montero off postgame.
Montero — who’s just 1-of-32 in throwing out base-stealers this season — expressed his frustration with Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta’s slow delivery to the plate.
“It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me,” Montero told reporters. “And when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time. So it’s just like, ‘Yeah, OK, Miggy can’t throw nobody out.’ Yeah, but my pitchers don’t hold anybody on. It’s tough because it doesn’t matter how much work I put on footwork and throwing and everything, because I don’t get a chance to throw — that’s the reason they were running left and right today, because they know he was slow to the plate. Simple as that.”
Montero’s frustrations came as the Cubs fell to 39-38 and sit one game behind the NL Central-leading Brewers.