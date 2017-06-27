Free Talenti Gelato Today At Millennum Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — For those with a taste for gelato on a summer afternoon, here is quite the deal for you.
The Talenti gelato company will give away 15,000 free pints beginning at noon Tuesday near the Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.
Free flavors are vanilla chai, cinnamon peach biscuit and double dark chocolate, according to millennium Park’s Twitter account.
The giveaway is part of a promotion form Millennium Park’s summer movie series, which is showing “Julie And Julia”, starring Meryl Streep tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Movie fans may take a seat at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion or on the Great Lawn.
And enjoy some gelato, if they are lucky!