Man Heads Back To Prison For Arson Conviction

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Round Lake Beach man was sentenced to prison after he set fire to the property of someone who was not his intended target.
McHenry County prosecutors said 27-year-old Joseph Ziegler wanted to get revenge on a man he thought had stolen his illegal drugs.
Therefore, in August of 2012, Ziegler admits using a propane tank to set fire to an SUV he thought belonged to his target. The vehicle, however, belonged to a woman who lived two doors down. The fire spread, first to another vehicle, then to the woman’s house, rendering it unlivable.
No one was injured.
Now, Ziegler has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison. He has been in jail since 2012, and will receive credit for time served.