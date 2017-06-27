Scherzer, Nationals Roll Past Arrieta, Cubs In Cy Young Showdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer allowed one run and two hits as the Washington Nationals knocked Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta out in the fifth inning on the way to a 6-1 victory Tuesday night in a showdown of the past two NL Cy Young Award winners.

Scherzer (9-5) was dominant in his six innings of work, striking out six with no walks and retiring 16 of the final 17 batters he faced. The right-hander allowed an earned run in the first inning for the first time since April and his streak of 10-plus strikeout games ended at six, but he was in control almost all night.

Arrieta (7-6), on the other hand, struggled with his control as he issued a season-high six walks and allowed five earned runs, getting the hook two batters into the fifth inning. The 2015 Cy Young winner hadn’t walked more than three batters in a game this season.

He and catcher Miguel Montero allowed seven stolen bases, matching the Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record. Nationals shortstop Trea Turner had four of those.

Washington center fielder Michael Taylor went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Scherzer washed out the RBI triple he allowed to Kris Bryant in the first by driving in a run with an infield single in the fourth.

When Scherzer was lifted after 92 pitches through six with a comfortable 6-1 lead, the Nationals’ beleaguered bullpen got three clean innings of relief from Enny Romero, Blake Treinen, Oliver Perez and Matt Albers.

TURN, TURN, TURNER

Turner tied the franchise record with four steals in a game, repeating his own feat from two weeks ago. He had a chance in the eighth to break the record and move within one of the most in a game in the modern era of baseball but did not try with Bryce Harper up and a five-run lead.

CUBS GOING TO WHITE HOUSE

Manager Joe Maddon and some of the Cubs will visit the White House on Wednesday, though it’s not an official visit with President Donald Trump. Maddon said he was going out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to Trump’s campaign.

“When you get a chance as a citizen to get to go to the White House, you go. I think you go,” said Maddon, who called it completely voluntary for players. “Whether you like the person that’s running the country or not, out of respect to the office itself, you go.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks threw from 90 feet and reported no problems with right hand tendinitis. Hendricks doesn’t expect to be back before the All-Star break. … INF Ben Zobrist is continuing the same routine to rehab a left wrist injury, and Maddon said Zobrist hasn’t had any setbacks.

Nationals: Manager Dusty Baker said RHP Koda Glover (hip) hasn’t started throwing yet, RHP Shawn Kelley (back) threw Monday and OF Chris Heisey (biceps) is progressing and could go on a rehab assignment soon. … LF Jayson Werth stretched with position-player teammates for the first time before the game since going on the DL with a bruised left foot.

UP NEXT: Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (8-2, 3.57 ERA) faces Cubs RHP John Lackey (5-8, 4.74) in the third game of the four-game series.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)