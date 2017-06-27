LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Police Search For The Parents Of A Baby Found Near Roseland Community Hospital

June 27, 2017 4:17 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are asking for help locating the parents of a baby that was found near Roseland Community Hospital.

The 9-month-old boy was found with another person who fell ill and ended up at Roseland Community Hospital near 111th and State, according to police.

From that other person, police say they learned the boy’s name is Elijah Coyd.

Elijah Coyd (Credit: Area South Special Victims Unit)

A police spokesman said Elijah was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants when he was found.

Anyone with information to the identity of the boy’s parents or guardians should contact Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.

