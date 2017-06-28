LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Girl, 16, Missing From Albany Park Since April

June 28, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Albany Park, Missing Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl has been missing since April from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Beatriz Delaluz, last seen April 2, is missing from the 4900 block of North Whipple, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Beatriz Delaluz (Source: Chicago Police)

She was described as a 5-foot-3, 140-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black hair and an olive complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.

