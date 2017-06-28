Cubs Are Designating Miguel Montero For Assignment

(CBS) Cubs catcher Miguel Montero’s public criticism of right-hander Jake Arrieta has cost him his job.

Chicago on Wednesday designated Montero for assignment, his agent, Paul Kinzer, confirmed. That means his time with the Cubs is over, as they have 10 days to trade him or will cut him after that point. The news comes a day after Montero blasted Arrieta for his “slow” delivery to the plate after the Nationals stole seven bases in a 6-1 win against the Cubs on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old Montero is 1-of-32 in throwing out runners this season.

“It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time,” Montero said. “So it’s just like, ‘Yeah OK, Miggy can’t throw nobody out,’ but my pitcher doesn’t hold anybody on.

“That’s the reason why they were running left and right today because they know he was slow to the plate. Simple as that. It’s a shame that it’s my fault because I didn’t throw anybody out.”

Montero responded on Twitter shortly after being designated for assignment and also address the news in an interview with the Tribune.

“I understand the business,” Montero told the Tribune’s Mark Gonzales. “I hope they take off and do well now that I’m gone.”

To the city of Chicago

Dear fans, today I say goodbye to the greatest fans. I want to thank you for the support. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates – good luck to everyone of you. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

Thank you also to each staff member, it was an honor to play for the Chicago Cubs organization.

Chicago will always be in my heart — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

Montero is hitting .286 with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games this season, one in which Willson Contreras has ascended into the starting catcher role. Montero often works with Arrieta, and he’s also been a key pinch-hitter for the team. His most iconic moment as a Cub will surely be his game-winning grand slam against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last season.

Tuesday wasn’t the first time Montero had publicly aired dirty laundry. In the wake of the Cubs winning the World Series last season, Montero puzzlingly called out manager Joe Maddon for not communicating well with him regarding his role in the postseason. Montero added he expected “to be treated a little better.”

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Cubs are promoting 23-year-old catcher Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa, where he was hitting .343 with .923 OPS.