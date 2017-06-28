Jewel-Osco Take Me Out to the BBQ Contest 

June 28, 2017 12:01 AM

It’s barbeque season and 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes will host a special live cooking session with Ryne Sandberg on Wednesday, September 20 from 5:00p.m. – 7:00p.m!

Enter the Jewel-Osco Take Me Out To The BBQ contest for your chance to win VIP passes to this exclusive cooking session on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 5:00-7:00pm. Contest begins on Wednesday, June 28 and ends on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Ten (10) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 8/30/17 at approximately 12pm.

It’s the Jewel-Osco Take Me Out To The BBQ contest, sponsored by Glad, Clorox, Minute Maid, Bush’s Baked Beans, Kingsford, Simply Potatoes, Simply Juice Drinks and 670 The Score.

