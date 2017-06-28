Cubs’ Kris Bryant Leaves Game Vs. Nationals With Ankle Sprain

WASHINGTON (AP/CBS) — Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant exited Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent right ankle injury.
Bryant was injured after he stepped away from the third-base bag in foul territory while camped under a pop-up off the bat of Nationals catcher Matt Wieters. He drifted slightly back toward the third-base line when making the catch. In the process, Bryant clipped the base with his right foot.
He immediately grimaced and began walking gingerly. The Cubs’ training staff tended to Bryant and helped him off the field. Jeimer Candelario replaced the Cubs’ second-place hitter with two outs in the inning and Chicago trailing 7-3.
Bryant went 2-for-3 against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg. He’s batting .264 with 16 home runs and 32 RBIs this season.
The Cubs later tweeted Bryant had a “mild to moderate right ankle sprain.”
