Northwestern Will Host Notre Dame In ’18

June 28, 2017 9:02 PM
Filed Under: northwestern, Notre Dame

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern will host Notre Dame next season for the first time in over 40 years.

The Wildcats announced Wednesday that the Fighting Irish will play at Ryan Field on Nov. 3, 2018.

Northwestern has won each of the last two meetings between the two programs, including a 43-40 overtime victory at Notre Dame in 2014.

The Wildcats will also host Duke, Akron, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois in 2018.

