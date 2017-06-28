Gov. Rauner Threatens Special Session Overtime, If Necessary

(CBS) — The special session to work out a state budget could go into overtime.
Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday said he will extend the compulsory session and keep Illinois legislators in Springfield past Friday, when a new budget needs to be in place for the next fiscal year.
“If the legislature fails to send a balanced budget package to my desk by Friday, we will have no choice but to keep them in session until they get the job done,” Rauner, a Republican, said in a prepared statement issued by his office.
The first-term governor has not been able to reach full-year budget deals with the Democratic-controlled House and Senate — only stopgap spending measures.
Now, however, pressure has mounted on both Rauner and Democratic legislative leaders to come to an agreement to avoid crushing state financial problems and more disruptions in social services that rely on state funding.