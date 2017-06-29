Levine: Carlos Rodon Has Good Stuff, Bad Command In Season Debut

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — It had been a long wait between big league appearances from last September until Wednesday evening for 24-year-old White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, had been nursing a strained bicep in his throwing arm since mid-March.

In his season debut, Rodon went five innings, allowing three runs, none earned. He allowed two hits and struggled with his command in walking six while striking out two as the Yankees rolled to a 12-3 win against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It was just good to back on the mound again,” Rodon said. “It was a little rough in the first and second. Walks did not help. Some good team defense got me to the fifth.”

Of Rodon’s 94 pitches, only 41 were strikes.

“I had great stuff and great life,” Rodon said. “The game is about putting the ball in the zone and let them swing it and getting guys out early. That is not what happened. We will hopefully get back to that.”

Rodon allowed all three of his unearned runs in a 37-pitch first inning that featured just one base hit allowed, a two-run single by Yankees rookie Miguel Andujar in his big league debut. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson’s throwing error opened the gate for the Yankees’ scoring.

Rodon made four rehab starts in the minor leagues before his debut Wednesday. In each of those, he failed to get through the fifth inning, so Wednesday brought some progress in that regard.

Rodon’s fastball was lively, sitting around 93 to 95 mph.

“At first, we were worried about his pitch count,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He settled down some after that and got some outs on first pitches. I though at times he threw a very good slider. I still think his fastball command isn’t there yet. First-pitch strikes were not where we want to be. Coming out of there feeling healthy, I am sure it will get better as we move forward.”

