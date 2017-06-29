Chicago Comedian Jim O’Heir Talks Going Dark In ‘Middle Man’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Actor Jim O’Heir is best known as a television comedic actor and it’s only appropriate the Chicago native got his start right here at Second City.
“The first day I’m in class I get on that stage, I remember getting that first laugh and I remember thinking. ‘Oh yeah, this is what I need to do.’” O’Heir tells CBS Chicago.
However, his latest project is no laughing matter. In Middle Man, written by Ned Crowley, O’Heir plays Lenny Freeman a straight-laced accountant with the dream of becoming a famous stand-up comedian.
Unfortunately, pursuing his goals turns deadly.
So, why would a good-natured funny-man like O’Heir take on such a gloomy role?
Well, perhaps, to send Tinsletown a message: “Hey Hollywood, I’m also an actor. I can do dark, and dirty and bloody and crazy. I’m an actor. Ultimately, I’m an actor.”