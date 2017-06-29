Cubs’ Kris Bryant Hopeful That He Won’t Need DL Stint For Sprained Ankle

(CBS) Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is optimistic that he a trip to the disable list won’t be needed after he sprained his right ankle Wednesday night in a loss to the Nationals.

Bryant hurt himself when he stepped awkwardly on the third-base bag while catching a pop-up in the sixth inning. Bryant had to be helped off the field by the Cubs’ training staff.

A day later, Bryant was hopeful, saying, “No, I don’t think so” when asked if a trip to the 10-day DL might be coming.

“I feel a lot better,” Bryant said. “After the game, we did a bunch of stuff that didn’t feel good, but I guess it made me feel better today. I feel a ton better.”

Bryant isn’t in the Cubs’ lineup for the game against the Nationals on Thursday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will start at third base. Bryant didn’t know how many games he’ll sit out, indicating he didn’t expect it to be too long.

Bryant was also shook his head at the play that he got injured on, as the ball sailed into foul territory, then drifted back in play, which caused him to clip the third-base bag.

“The ball started out pretty far over from the bag,” Bryant said. “So I thought I was pretty far away from it, but it was coming back toward the field. I heard Javy (Baez) say something, like ‘Watch out for the bag’ or something. Just one step, and I can’t believe that happened.”

Bryant has a history of spraining his ankles.

“I’ve had way worse,” he said.

“It’s just one of those nagging things, where you use your feet on everything you do. It’s a little frustrating that it happened that way.”

The reigning National League MVP, Bryant is hitting .264 with 16 homers, 32 RBIs and a .915 OPS in 74 games this season.