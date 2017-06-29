Like Many, Cubs Were Confused About Dan Gilbert Ending Up Amid Their Oval Office Visit

(CBS) The Cubs’ trip to visit the White House on Wednesday as they were in the nation’s capital for a four-game series against the Nationals proved to be a bit unusual.
Beyond the social media firestorm as to whether outfielder Albert Almora subtly flipped off President Donald Trump — he didn’t — there was Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert crashing the party while the Cubs were visiting Trump in the Oval Office. Gilbert’s inclusion wasn’t his own idea, as it was Trump who went out of his way to invite Gilbert into the mix as he stood outside the room. Gilbert was at the White House with a fellow top executive of his Quicken Loans company to discuss business with Trump, ESPN.com reported.
It all led to the awkward scene of a Cleveland owner being a part of a celebration that was occurring because the Cubs beat the, wait for it, Cleveland Indians.
And yes, Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer was perplexed too.
“I wasn’t expecting it, I guess I would say that,” Hoyer said in an interview on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score on Thursday. “I was a little confused at first, because I didn’t know he was in the room. And so that was a little bit confusing. I’m sure Dan Gilbert posting with the Cubs, who beat the Indians, I’m sure that’s not exactly what you want when you’re a Cleveland-based team.”
Hoyer had been to the White House twice before, as part of one Red Sox championship celebration and then for the Cubs’ visit in January just before Barack Obama left office.
“I’d never been in the Oval Office,” Hoyer said. “That was a really cool experience.”
