Illinois Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno To Resign Amid Budget Stalemate

CHICAGO (CBS) — In a stunning development amid ongoing negotiations to end the budget crisis in Springfield, Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno has announced she is stepping down July 1.

Radogno’s announcement came after a private meeting with GOP Senate colleagues, on the heels of a meeting of the four top state lawmakers at the Illinois State Capitol.

“I have really tried hard and it’s time for someone else to take the reins,” Radogno said at a news conference, adding she wants to travel with her husband and spend time with her five grandchildren.

She told reporters that the end of the fiscal year is a “natural break” to leave her position, despite the fact that leaders in the House and Senate have still failed to reach a budget deal. She said she would continue to work on a resolution through Friday.

Statement by Leader Radogno: "Though I leave political office with a sense of sadness and some disappointment, I leave with no regrets."

The top Republican in the Illinois Senate since 2009, and a senator since 1997, represents parts of DuPage, Will, and Cook counties, Radogno was an author of the so-called “grand bargain” in the Senate, which got the ball rolling on months of budget talks this year, in hopes of ending a now two-year budget stalemate. The Illinois Senate approved a budget deal last month. Talks have continued in the House.

“I have done everything I can do to resolve the state’s budget crisis. I will continue to do so for the coming days. But if the solution will not come on my watch, I hope and pray that the Governor, other legislative leaders, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House can find a path to solve the state’s problems,” Radogno said earlier in a written statement.

#BREAKING. Stunner in Springfield. Senate GOP Leader Radogno tells caucus she is STEPPING DOWN as of Saturday.

Radogno said she is stepping down at the end of business on Saturday.

Republican state senators said they already have begun the process of selecting Radgono’s successor as Senate Minority Leader.

“We are now in process of choosing a new leader,” said Sen. Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods).

It will be up to party leaders in Radogno’s district to appoint someone to fill her seat until the 2018 election.

“Though I leave political office with a sense of sadness and some disappointment, I leave with no regrets. I did my best – that’s all I could do. It has been a privilege to serve. But now I am looking forward to returning to private life and spending time with my family, especially my five grandchildren,” Radogno said.

