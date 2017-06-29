LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Man Pulled From Des Plaines River In Schiller Park

June 29, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Des Plaines River, schiller park, water rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was pulled from the water of the Des Plaines River early Thursday in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

Firefighters assisted police with pulling the man from the river about 4:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of North River Road, according to Schiller Park Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Cesaretti.

The man, thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, he said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

