Mika Brzezinski, Chrissy Teigen and Others Respond To Trump’s Twitter Attack

CHICAGO (CBS) — President Trump’s Twitter attack on MSNBC television host Mika Brzezinski sparked outrage on social media and a response from the target of his tweets, Brzezinski.

1. Mika Brzezinski tweeted a photo of a box of Cheerios shortly after Trump tweeted that Brzezinski “was bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

2. CNN’s Jake Tapper weighed in, asking “how is FLOTUS‘s campaign against cyber-bullying going?

This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS's campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017

3. J.K. Rowling quoted Abraham Lincoln in her tweet, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2017

4. Model Chrissy Tiegen called Trump “a national embarrassment.”

You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

5. GOP lawmaker Ben Sasse (R-Neb) tweeted his disapproval. “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

CNN reports that First Lady Melania Trump is standing by her husband after his tweets about Brzezinski. “As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” the first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.