Police: Armed Robber Hit 3 Northwest Side Businesses In 6 Days

June 30, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: armed robbery, Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has robbed three Northwest Side businesses at gunpoint within the last week.

After ordering an employee to open the register, the robber grabbed cash and ran away, according to a Chicago Police alert.

The robberies happened:

– about 4:40 a.m. Saturday and 4:10 a.m. Monday, both in the 6400 block of West Diversey;
– about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Milwaukee.

Surveillance images of a man suspected in three recent armed robberies on the Northwest Side. (Credit: Chicago Police)

The robber is described as a 20 to 30-year-old black man, standing about 6-feet and weighing between 190 and 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing a red and black Chicago Blackhawks winter hat.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.

