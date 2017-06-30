Family Of Boy Pinned By Off-Duty Cop To Meet With Mayor, Police Chief

CHICAGO (CBS) — Almost a week after a black teen was pinned to the ground by a white off-duty police officer in Lansing, the boy’s family was planning to meet with city officials.

Jordan Brunson, 15, was traumatized by the incident on Saturday, according to his attorney, Andrew M. Stroth.

“He suffers from asthma. The officer shoved him to the ground. So the young man is absolutely traumatized,” Stroth said.

A friend of Jordan’s recorded cell phone video of the officer pinning the boy down, after the two ran from a fight nearby, and ended up on the officer’s front lawn. Stroth said the video shows the officer used unjustified and excessive force on Jordan.

The officer also appears to threaten to kill Jordan, who pleads with the officer to “let me go.”

“No, you are on my f***ing property, I could f***ing kill you,” the officer said.

Stroth said the boy’s family wants to hear about any plans to discipline the officer, and a review of department training.

“They want a full investigation, as well as they want to make sure they can get the perspective of the mayor and the chief of police, and they also want to pursue some level of fair and reasonable discipline against the officer,” Stroth said. “We’re going there with an open mind, to have a productive conversation.”

Lansing police have said they are investigating the incident.

The officer has said he encountered two teens on his property, one bloody from a fight. He said he restrained Jordan when the boy tried to leave before other police arrived.