Bulls Re-Sign Cris Felicio To 4-Year Deal

By Cody Westerlund–
(CBS) The Bulls have re-signed big man Cris Felicio to a four-year deal, a source confirmed late Friday night as NBA free agency opened.
The deal contains no player or team options and is worth a reported $32 million. As the Bulls have embarked on a new direction with last week’s trade of Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves, they’d made the 24-year-old Felicio a priority in free agency, believing he’s a player who fits the rebuilding timeline.
Felicio averaged 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 57.9 percent in 15.8 minutes per game in 2016-’17.
