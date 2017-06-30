Bulls Re-Sign Cris Felicio To 4-Year Deal

June 30, 2017 11:28 PM By Cody Westerlund
By Cody Westerlund–

(CBS) The Bulls have re-signed big man Cris Felicio to a four-year deal, a source confirmed late Friday night as NBA free agency opened.

The deal contains no player or team options and is worth a reported $32 million. As the Bulls have embarked on a new direction with last week’s trade of Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves, they’d made the 24-year-old Felicio a priority in free agency, believing he’s a player who fits the rebuilding timeline.

Felicio averaged 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 57.9 percent in 15.8 minutes per game in 2016-’17.

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for CBSChicago.com and covers the Bulls. He’s also the co-host of the @LockedOnBulls podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes and Stitcher. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund.

