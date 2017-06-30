Feds Arrest Suspect In U Of I Kidnapping; Victim Believed To Be Dead

(CBS) – Federal agents have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping of a visiting Chinese scholar who disappeared from the University of Illinois and indicated they don’t think she is alive.
Brendt Christensen, 27, of Champaign was arrested Friday on a criminal complaint that charges him with kidnapping Yingying Zhang on June 9, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Urbana announced. Zhang was last seen getting into a black vehicle.
An affidavit says under surveillance, agents overhead Christensen “explaining that he kidnapped Zhang,” authorities said.
“Based on this, and other facts uncovered during the investigation of this matter, law enforcement agents believe that Ms. Zhang is no longer alive,” federal prosecutors said in a news release.
Among other evidence federal authorities disclosed in the complaint are the results of a forensic examination of Christensen’s phone, which had been used in April to visit an online forum called “Abduction 101.”
Christensen was expected to appear in court Monday, authorities said.