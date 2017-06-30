Mayor Emanuel Talks With Those Participating In The One Summer Chicago Jobs Program

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Emanuel Administration is highlighting its weeks-old One Summer Chicago jobs program, which is helping tens of thousands of your people stay active and safe this season.

Mayor Emanuel sat down for a discussion with just a few of the 31,000 young people ages 14 to 24 who are participating in the jobs program. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

“You’re going to do the right things. We are going to make sure you have the opportunity to get a check, a paycheck, get a job, an experience that then you can build off – going to college, staying safe and secure.”

The participants get job training and mentoring, as well as a paycheck.

“This is just not a job, but a commitment to yourself to go from here, high school, summer jobs, onto college, because that is so important,” Emanuel said.

Keyori Banks and Natalie Nieves, both high school seniors, are working for the City Department of Family and Support Services helping the young people and families in the jobs program. Keyori said he loves the program.

“I love being able to interact with different people. I love knowing, okay this is the behind the scenes, this makes the program work,” Banks said.

Natalie said their work involved the jobs program itself.

“We have to fill about 30,000 spots, so it is a lot of communicating with the youth, parents of the youth and also inputting data.”

But both say it’s fulfilling to know they are doing well, and doing good.