Northwestern Offers Multi-Stall Gender Neutral Bathrooms

CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern University has become the first Midwest university to offer multi-stall, gender-neutral bathrooms.
The multi-stall bathrooms are located at the Evanston (five) and downtown campuses (one).
Dr. Francesca Gaiba, research associate professor of Medical Social Sciences at NU, said the university is a “trailblazer in supporting civil and health equity. We hope to inspire other universities to do the same.”
Here is a list of the all-gender bathrooms:
Evanston
University Hall, 1897 Sheridan Rd
Norris University Center, 1999 Campus Drive
The Black House, 1914 Sheridan Rd
Multicultural Center, 1936 Sheridan Rd
Lunt Hall, 2033 Sheridan Rd
Chicago
Health Service, 303 E Chicago Ave
Northwestern joins about 150 universities in the nation with similar bathrooms.
Gaiba told the Chicago Sun-Times that she understands the apprehension for some people, admitting she was “taken aback” the first time she walked into a bathroom to find a man washing his hands.
“But it took me about two seconds to get over,” she told the paper.