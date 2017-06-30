White Sox GM Rick Hahn On Handling Players Who Find Themselves In Trade Rumors: ‘Be As Honest’ As Possible

(CBS) The White Sox and general manger Rick Hahn have been open about their desire to continue their rebuild by trading proven big league player for younger prospects.

Left-hander Jose Quintana, closer David Robertson and third baseman Todd Frazier are among those on the trade block and ready to be dealt if the right offer presents itself. What many people forget, Hahn said, is the toll being amid constant trade rumors can take on a player and his family.

And that’s why it’s difficult for Hahn at times as well.

“It’s tough,” Hahn said in an interview with Laurence Holmes on 670 The Score. “I’m not going to sugar-coat it. Because we’re dealing with human beings. Especially in this age, the age of Twitter, where anyone — even if the player’s not doing it, family members are doing it, punching in names into Twitter or seeing on their Google alert that there are names coming up, punching up major league trade rumors and seeing their names in the top 50 most likely to be traded this deadline. You’re dealing with human beings who have families, who have wives that are expecting or homes in the area that they may have to sell if they’re moved.

“What I can do is be as honest as I can be with the agent or the player when he asks me about where things sit and the likelihood of something happening. Now obviously, we’re not going to give away any strategy or any specifics, but you are able to sort of guide them a little bit about whether things are heating up or just relax and don’t worry about this stuff right now. It’s more on Ricky (Renteria) and the coaching staff to create the environment where these guys are just able to focus. I do think a lot of them … the easiest part of their day is, with all due respect, you guys (the media) leave the clubhouse and they close the door and just focus on that night’s game and just play the game for those four or five hours.

Listen to Hahn’s full interview below.

Rick Hahn with Laurence Holmes