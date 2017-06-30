Man Looking For Owner Of Teddy Bear Found At O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — We are asking for your help on this one – if not for the child, but for his/her parents.
Meet Theodore.
Nathan Paul Childers posted a picture on Facebook, stating that he had found a teddy bear on the floor at O’Hare Airport around noon on Saturday.
His post read, “So yesterday day was sad I found this little guy being kicked around on the floor at the Chicago O’Hare airport. Around noon on sunday, June 25 2017 everyone share so we can get him home. Until then his name is going to be Theodore and we are going to take care of him. He will be my travel buddy. I will make sure he has a good time. #lostteddybear #findmyhuman”
Since he could not find Theodore’s owner right away, he posted the photo on Facebook asking for help.
The photo has since been shared more than 45,000 times.
Until the owner comes forward, Childers said Theodore will travel with him.