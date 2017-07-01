Blackhawks Sign Jean-Francois Berube, Jordan Oesterle, Tommy Wingels

(CBS) The Blackhawks made a series of signings late Saturday morning as free agency opened.
Chicago signed goalie Jean-Francois Berube and defenseman Jordan Oesterle to two-year contracts. Both deals run through the 2018-’19 season. The Blackhawks also signed forward Tommy Wingels to a one-year deal.
The 25-year-old Berube was 3-2-2 with a 3.42 goals against average and .889 save percentage in 14 appearances with the Islanders last season. He was a fourth-round draft pick of the Kings in 2009. He has a .900 save percentage in 21 career NHL games.
Oesterle, 25, had 32 points last season with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL last season. He has played 25 NHL games with the Oilers, who originally signed him as a free agent in April 2014 after he played at Western Michigan.
The 29-year-old Wingels had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 73 games split between the Sharks and Senators last season. He also appeared in nine playoff games with Ottawa.